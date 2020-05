For the last several weeks members of the Shawnee Lions Club have been brainstorming way to assist members of the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Shawnee Lions Club president Greg Arbuckle, the club donated $150 to the Shawnee Legacy Parenting Center.

Arbuckle said over the next few weeks the Lions hope to do something for the nursing homes in Shawnee.

Check back for updates.