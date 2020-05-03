While the Bartlesville Community Foundation has decided to reschedule its Legacy Hall of Fame dinner event for May 2021, it is still honoring the Dunlap and Vaclaw families. The BCF is also honoring the E.H. “Ted” and Melody Lyon family as its second annual Heritage Award recipients.

The following is the first in a series of three articles highlighting the families’ history and contributions to the community.

The Dunlap family has been in Bartlesville since the late 1930s. Originally from Hardy, Arkansas, Ray and Lucile Dunlap and their young son, Ken, moved to town when Ray had an opportunity to work for his uncle who was a home builder.

Ray went on to found Dunlap Construction Co. in 1939. In 1945, daughter Theresa was born, which completed the first generation of Dunlaps in Bartlesville.

While Ray operated the family business, Lucile was active in many organizations. She also helped with Ken’s Boy Scout troop, taught Sunday school at the Bartlesville Church of Christ, and was the cook for 40 years at the local Girl Scout camp, Wah-Sha-She.

She was once described as “A fine Christian lady who loved her family, her community, state and nation, and served all of them well.” Lucile died in December 1976. Her funeral was one of the largest ever held in Bartlesville that wasn’t for a dignitary.

After graduating from College High School in 1949, Ken attended Oklahoma A&M (now Oklahoma State University) then transferred to Drury College in Springfield, Missouri. There he met and married his Drury College sweetheart, Levah Bishop of Springfield. They returned to Bartlesville where Ken joined Ray in the family business. Father and son spent nearly 30 years working together before Ray died in 1982.

Ken and Levah raised three sons — Mike, Tom, and Jim. The boys all went to Will Rogers Elementary, Madison Middle School and Sooner High School. They all earned college degrees and returned home to work with their dad at Dunlap Construction. Levah also worked in the family business for many years until her death in 2010. Ken passed away on March 7 of this year.

Theresa taught science at Central Middle School for 31 years. She lives in the home she grew up in at 10th Street and Jennings Avenue. Theresa continues the traditions of her mother by being a volunteer for the home-bound and needy throughout the community.

Mike and his wife, Paula, have three adult children. Ryan is a marriage and family therapist in Jackson, Mississippi, where he lives with his wife, Bridget, and daughters Kennedy and Blakely. Travis and his wife, Sophia, live in Bartlesville where Travis owns a piano and percussion business. He served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives for four years. Kelsey currently works in business services in Breckenridge, Colorado. Paula is retired after working for the construction company and then ConocoPhillips. Mike served four years on the Bartlesville City Council including two as vice mayor. He has served as a county commissioner since 2007.

Tom and his wife, Janey, have two adult daughters, Emma and Sara. Janey has spent 23 years in public education, including 17 years as a pre-K teacher at Will Rogers and Wayside Elementary. Emma, a first-grade teacher at Wayside, is married to Tim Hamilton and they have one daughter, Evelyn. Sara is married to Skyler Scullawl, and she works for ConocoPhillips.

Tom has recently retired from Dunlap Construction and is enjoying time with his first grandchild, Evelyn.

Jim and his wife, Pam, have three children — Harrison, Prestone, and Avery. From 1997 to 2005, Pam was CEO for the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce and is one of the founders of the Bartlesville Community Foundation. Jim represented Bartlesville in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 1988 to 1996 and in the Oklahoma Senate from 1997 to 2004. Jim and Pam live in Edmond where both are government affairs consultants.