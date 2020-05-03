MIAMI — There have been 121 new positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, but none locally according to Sunday’s report issued by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Ottawa County remains at 34 positive cases with one death, Delaware County, 91 and 13 death, and Craig County, 11 and no deaths.

Of the recoveries in Ottawa County, the OSDH report shows 11 have been in Afton, 10 in Miami, three in North Miami, two each in Commerce and Fairland and one in Wyandotte.

There are 3,972 total cases statewide with 2,635 recoveries.

There have been no new deaths and 81 recoveries in Oklahoma since Saturday’s report.

There have been a total of 238 deaths in Oklahoma.

In the United States, there have been 1,132,539 cases, 66,369 deaths and 175,382 recoveries.

Links for the Oklahoma COVID-19 Weekly Report Friday for the week of April 23 to 29 as well as a list of COVID-19 testing sites around the state can be found at www.health.ok.gov .

Local sites include the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/