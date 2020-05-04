As of this advisory, there are 4,044 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are no additional deaths.

There are 238 total deaths in the state.

The number of total cumulative negative specimens, total cumulative number of specimens to date, and the number currently hospitalized reported below are compiled through the Executive Order reports submitted to the governor. These reports are not submitted on the weekend, and therefore, those numbers found in this report will be updated Tuesday. All other numbers listed in this report are current.

Feeling sick? Not sure what to do? Visit the Symptom Checker on the Oklahoma State Department of Health website to determine next steps. If you are unable to contact your medical provider or local health department, please call 2-1-1 to reach the 24/7 COVID-19 call center.

A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state and more information can be found online at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test ResultsConfirmed Positive Cases4,044*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 5/1)66,084*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 5/1)70,368**Currently Hospitalized (As of 5/1)236Total Cumulative Hospitalizations753Deaths in the Past 24 hours0Total Cumulative Deaths238

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

