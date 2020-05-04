MIAMI — For the second straight day, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports there have been no deaths, according to its daily report issued Monday morning.

That came on the heels of eight deaths on Thursday and eight on Friday.

There have been 238 total deaths in the state.

As of Monday, there have been 4,044 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

As of Friday, the total cumulative negative specimens were 66,084 and the total cumulative number of specimens were 70,368.

The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

There have been 753 hospitalizations as of Friday.

This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

The number of total cumulative negative specimens, total cumulative number of specimens to date, and the number currently hospitalized reported below are compiled through the Executive Order reports submitted to the governor.

These reports are not submitted on the weekend, and therefore, those numbers will be included in the Tuesday update.

Feeling sick? Not sure what to do? Visit the Symptom Checker on the Oklahoma State Department of Health website to determine next steps.

If you are unable to contact your medical provider or local health department, please call 2-1-1 to reach the 24/7 COVID-19 call center.

Local test sites include the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/