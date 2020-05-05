These are the best of times, these are the worst of times.

This is a paraphrase of a line from Charles Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities” and it speaks to what is happening in our lives today. Our comfortable way of life has been upended for nearly two months now by COVID-19. While there appears to be a glimmer of hope that we’re returning to some semblance of normalcy, challenges lie ahead.

The times have been tough, no doubt. But we’ve seen some great things happen because of the challenges: Neighbor helping neighbor, families rejoined through social media, gestures of kindness.

And now, there is another opportunity to make a difference today, Tuesday, by supporting local journalism through #GivingNewsDay.

The Grove Sun and The Delaware County Journal and their products have been impacted by COVID-19 like every other business and individual, but we have tried to remain focused on our mission -- providing accurate, focused, unbiased and timely information not only on the coronavirus but also about other aspects of your lives that continue to happen.

We simply cannot provide stories about your health, your businesses and your communities without your support. After all, we’ve been part of this community for many years. A few weeks ago we offered an editorial about our dedication to our readers for decades now and our passion for being part of the community. We have a genuine partnership. That remains unchanged.

You can show your support with a newspaper subscription or digital subscription to the www.grandlakenews.com website on #GivingNewsDay. You can also give a gift subscription to a family member or friend. A subscription is a perfect gift for your child as he or she moves on from high school to start their own life. We are on the front lines together, and your support of local journalism is very much appreciated. Give the gift that keeps on giving.

There are special offers on our news site today as our gesture of appreciation.

Or, call us at 918-786-2228.