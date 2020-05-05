Gertrude P. (Phillips) Ervin, 84, lifelong resident of Brooksville, Oklahoma, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 7, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, May 8, at Brooksville Cemetery with Pastor Joseph Wilkes, Fresh Fire Outreach Center in Shawnee, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC and State of Oklahoma Regulations and Guidelines, all attendees are to remain in their vehicles.

