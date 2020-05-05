Leslie L. Caudill, age 84, passed away April 30, 2020, after a lengthy illness.

Born December 29, 1935 to Dovie Lea (Hanna) Caudill Helms and Dock Caudill in Grove, Oklahoma. He was a proud member of the Cherokee Nation. He lived in East Liverpool, Ohio, where he raised his family. He made his living as a welder and belonged to the Boilermaker’s Union #154. He was proud that his sons followed in his footsteps.

In 1956, he married Sarah Burris and to this union a daughter, LeeAnn Marie, was born. The two later divorced. In 1965, he married Betty Hambelton and to this union, two sons were born, Leslie V. Caudill and Wesley D. Caudill. Betty had two young sons, Brett and David Hambelton, that Les Caudill thought as much of as his own sons.

He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather Vern Helms, Sr., brother Charles Caudill, and two sisters, Vivian Caudill Rhodd of Winfield, Kansas and Pamela Caudill Howell of Ponca City, Oklahoma.

He is survived by his two sons, Leslie Caudill (Melissa), of Ohio, Wesley Caudill of Georgia; one sister, Loyce Caudill Crow (Darrell); two brothers, Vern Helms, Jr. (Beckey) of Davenport, Oklahoma and Darrell Caudill of Tulsa, Oklahoma; favorite sister-in-law Wanda Caudill; his wife Betty and step-sons Brett & David, 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren with one on the way, numerous nieces and nephews, who loved when he came “home” and all his cousins. He loved them all and will be greatly missed.