Laura Graham-Cooley

Laura Michele Graham-Cooley, 43, of Tulsa, died Thursday. Memorial service will be at a later date at St. John Before the Latin Gate. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Randy Hewitt

Randy Hank Hewitt, 63, died on Saturday.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the reNEW Church in Dewey. Interment will be in the Dewey Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Visitation will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home om Thursday from 1 — 8 p.m. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 — 8 p.m.

Mary Matta

Mary A. Matta, 93, died on Saturday. A Rosary will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday in the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 8, at 1 p.m., at St. Therese in Collinsville.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home and Cremation Service.