With more time on our hands because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some of us might have had the thought of trying our hands at baking. While most of us have picked up certain cooking skills along the way and can regularly make ourselves lunch or dinner, the skill of baking can be intimidating.

Some people say baking is a science and is one of the most delicate culinary arts. Baking requires precise measurements, ingredients, cooking temperatures and techniques. Here are a few baking tips to help get you started, according to TastefullySimple.com.

- Use parchment paper: Lining your cookie sheets with parchment paper as it will ensure more even baking and makes clean up easier.

- Spoon and level your ingredients: Professionals chefs and bakers recommend using a scale to measure ingredients precisely. You can also use a spoon to fill your measuring cup, being sure to level off the cup.

- Bring eggs and dairy to room temperature: Room-temperature ingredients mix and adhere together more easily, resulting in creamier batters and desserts with more volume.

- Use large eggs as a general rule: Unless it says differently in your recipe, use large eggs as most recipes are formulated based on that size.

- Choose good-quality chocolate chips and chunks: Don’t bake with chocolate if you wouldn’t eat it.

- Dust mix-ins with spoonful of flour first: When folding berries or chocolate chips into liquid batter, dust them with a little flour first. This ensures they won’t sink to the bottom and will prevent the color of berries bleeding into your batter.

Austin-Style Migas Tacos

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1/2 cup vegetable oil

4 (6-inch) corn tortillas

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 small white onion, finely diced

1 jalapeño pepper, half of the seeds removed, diced

2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

1 clove garlic, minced

6 large eggs, beaten

1 cup grated Monterey Jack cheese

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

8 (6-inch) flour tortillas

Fresh cilantro, for serving

Lime wedges, for serving

Steps

In a medium skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. When the oil begins to shimmer, add the tortillas, one at a time, and cook until lightly browned and crisp. Flip and cook for 1 minute longer. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Immediately season with salt. Repeat with the remaining tortillas, then break into large pieces.

In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the onions and peppers, and cook until the vegetables are soft and the onions are translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes and garlic and cook stirring frequently, until the tomatoes have given off their juice and turned into a loose pulp.

Stir in the eggs and continue to cook, still stirring constantly, until soft curds have formed, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the cheese and fried tortillas, and continue cooking until the cheese has melted and eggs are fully cooked. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Divide the migas between the flour tortillas and serve with fresh cilantro and lime wedges.

Alcohol won’t kill coronavirus

According to a recent factsheet released by the World Health Organization, consuming alcohol won’t kill the coronavirus. In the release, the WHO dispelled three “truths” about drinking alcohol to cure coronavirus. First, consuming alcohol won’t destroy the virus; second, drinking alcohol won’t kill the virus in the inhaled air; and third, alcohol doesn’t stimulate immunity and resistance to the virus.

Ranch dressing

Ranch dressing contains titanium dioxide, which is what’s used in sunscreen to give it its bright white color.

