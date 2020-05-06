The Shawnee News-Star newsroom will accept written announcements/candidate introductions for candidates in local races.

Candidates, if they choose to participate, can submit their candidate announcements to the News-Star for publication.

Written announcements, which can be up to 500 words, must be received by Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A photograph may be included.

One announcement submission per candidate is allowed; anything else would be considered an advertisement.

Press release announcements should be emailed to kimberly.morava@news-star.com. Please email or call 405-214-3922 with any questions.