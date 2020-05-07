The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County court records.

Bartlesville Police Department

May 1

• Bobby Joe Ray Hill, 49, evading, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked

• Tiffany Corina Hill, 37, possession of controlled dangerous substance, paraphernalia

May 2

• Jeffrey Michael Aine, 38, fugitive from justice

• Heather Rene Barksdale, 29, possessing stolen vehicle

• Lara Ellen Epps, 43, criminal arrest warrant

• Eloy Santiago-Garcia, 50, DUI-alcohol, illegal entry immigration

• Joshua Allen Shadwick, 36, possession of credit card or debit card belonging to another, paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of stolen property

May 3

• Aaron Neil Williams, 44, domestic abuse, violation of protective order (2 counts), motion to revoke

Dewey Police Department

May 2

• Stephen Joe Eastham, 40, domestic abuse

• Michael Wayne Walters, 42, failure to appear, motion to revoke

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

May 2

• James Julious Rinck, 43, domestic abuse

May 4

• David Alan Porbeck, 38, burglary-forced entry residence, amphetamine-possession, paraphernalia, intoxication