GROVE - The Grove City Council has unanimously approved a resolution to amend the State of Emergency proclamation.

On Tuesday, May 5, the council approved the updated resolution, which went into effect immediately and will remain in effect until the next meeting on Tuesday, May 19. The updated resolution has lightened the shelter-in-place order, opened a few public facilities and made provisions for opening organized sporting complexes.

The city has aligned with the state's Open Up and Recover Safely (OURS) plan, with the few exceptions listed above. For further guidance on the OURS plan, visit

Safer-at-Home

The previous order of shelter-in-place has been lightened to safer-at-home. According to the new resolution, residents and visitors over the age of 65 are considered 'vulnerable' and should adhere to the CDC guidelines.

Individual Guidelines

Individuals are still asked to follow CDC guidelines, including social distancing, washing hands with soap and water, avoiding touching your face, disinfecting frequently used objects and surfaces, wearing of a face mask while in public and to stay home and contact a doctor if feeling ill.

Open Public Facilites

A few public facilities have opened and visitors are asked to implement social distancing and are limited to social gatherings of less than ten people.

The open facilities are:

• Tennis Courts

• Skate Park

• Walking Trails

• Library (under the guidance of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System)

• Wolf Creek Park and Boating Facility (for individuals)

Opening on May 15

As of Friday, May 15, organized sporting events may resume at these city locations:

• Softball and Baseball Fields

• Soccer Fields

• Wolf Creek Park and Boating Facility

Remaining Closed

Public facilites remaining closed until further notice are:

• Civic Center

• Community Center

• Senior Citizen's Center

• Library

• Parks and Playground Equipment - this includes swings, slides, climbing bars, toys and other such apparatuses

• Splash Pad

• Swimming Pool

• Basketball Courts

City of Grove Operations

Although the Community Center will remain closed, administrative and emergency personnel are at work to ensure that essential business is still attended to.

Utility and other payments may be made via mail, phone, automatic withdrawal, drive-thru window, drop box or online at www.cityofgroveok.gov.

Public Meetings

Meetings for the following groups are still to be canceled, suspended or postponed:

• Municipal Court

• Convention and Tourism Bureau

• Planning and Zoning Committee

• Grove Economic Development

Cancelation of Events

All events on city property, public or private, that are not covered in the OURS plan are to have their permits revoked and no new permits are to be issued.

Limitation of Social Gatherings

Social gatherings are still limited to ten people at this time.

The City Council will meet again for a regular meeting on Tuesday, May 19.

For more information on the City of Grove, visit www.cityofgroveok.gov.

For more information on the OURS plan, visit www.okcommerce.gov.