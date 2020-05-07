GROVE - Tradition continues for Oklahoma's lone riverboat, The Grand Lake Queen, as she prepares to sail on the Grand Lake 'o the Cherokees, just before Memorial Day.

The Queen will open the 2020 season by setting sail on a ninety-minute sightseeing cruise on Friday, May 22. Sights include local flora and fauna, according to a press release. Refreshments and drinks are available for purchase abroad the riverboat.

The press release also said that the staff of the Queen are taking great pains to "ensure that the guests are safe" and that guests are able to enjoy the cruises "in a safe, healthy environment". The number of guests will be limited, observance of social distancing will be required and each sailing will be followed by disinfecting the riverboat after each cruise.

“We are so excited to about the return of riverboat cruises to Grove & Grand Lake for the 2020 season,” said Larry Steckline, owner of the riverboat. “These cruises are extremely popular and offer a fun, unique way to experience the beauty of Grand Lake. We are going to great lengths to provide cruises that are both fun and protect the health of our guests and staff. We want our guests to treasure their memories of the Grand Lake Queen and return for many seasons to come.”

During the regular season, the 90-minute sightseeing cruise will sail each Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Specialty cruises are available on holiday weekends, including the July 3 Monkey Island Fireworks Cruise.

To see the Grand Lake Queen's sailing schedule or to purchase tickets, visit www.grandlakequeen.com.