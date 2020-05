Sibbal A. Snodgrass, 73, of Tecumseh, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Shawnee.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 9, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Private family graveside service will be held. Burial will be under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

