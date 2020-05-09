Saturday, May 2, members of Northridge Church of Christ in Shawnee organized a caravan, driving by the home of Wayne and Nadine Stephens to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.
Photos by Robert Robert Pettyjohn
