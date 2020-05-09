JoAnn “Jody” Roberts, 87, of Tecumseh, passed from this life Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home.

JoAnn “Jody” Roberts, 87, of Tecumseh, passed from this life Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Sunday, May 10, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Private graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 11, at Tecumseh Cemetery with Erick Henson, Tecumseh Highland Church of Christ, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC and State of Oklahoma Regulations and Guidelines, all attendees are to remain in their vehicles or join the celebration of “Jody’s” life through Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.