Due to unforeseen technical challenges, the ongoing features on Bud Adam’s visit to Bartlesville and on the reflections by two members of the 1962 Col-Hi swim team will wrap up during the following week.

Another feature is planned about the 30th Anniversary of the 1989-90 Bartlesville High School boys basketball team, as well as a detailed revisiting of Bartlesville High girls team.

Both teams qualified for the state 1990 state tourney — a rare occurrence in school history.

The boys team was in a semi-rebuilding mode, following the state championship squad of 1988-89.

The Bruins were greatly bolstered when D’Angelo Joseph, a stalwart from the previous year, joined the 1989-90 team partway into the season after he recovered enough from a knee condition to play.

Mike Ellison, a first-year impact player also made a significant contribution, scoring 35 points in one game.

Steve Hesser coached the team and would lead the Bruins to state titles in 1991 and 1992.

On the Lady Bruin side, Rod Berger had taken the reins of the girls’ team and navigated it through a positive year.

Sophomore Yogi York sparkled that season to lead the Lady Bruins in scoring but several seniors also contributed.