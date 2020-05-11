JAY - All four candidates running for Delaware County County Commissioner District 2 met on Friday, May 8, in a virtual forum hosted by the Delaware County Republicans on Facebook.

Jake Callihan, David Hampton, incumbent County Commissioner of Dist. 2 Russell Martin and Scott Williams were asked questions pertaining to the job by moderator Richard Van Dyke.

District 2 contains 365 road miles and 17 bridges.

About the Candidates

Jake Callihan

Callihan moved to Delaware County at the age of 8 and is a Jay High School graduate who owns Callihan Fence Co.

"I have a strong bind to this community and this county. I really love where we live and I think I'd be a huge asset to the county. My greatest accomplishment is my family. My wife and my kids, they're everything to me. I'd like to leave this county with something that we can all be proud of and something for my kids and grandkids," said Callihan.

David Hampton

Hampton is a third-generation Delaware Countian with 35 years of experience with the public and holds a master's degree in administration.

"I have experience writing competitive Federal Block Grants," said Hampton. "This will be my only job, if elected. I plan on bringing new money into this district by Federal Block Grants. I am willing to go to Washington D.C. to go after the discretionary funds to leverage against these big Federal Block Grants."

Russell Martin

Martin moved to Delaware County from Tulsa at the age of 10 and is a Jay High School graduate. Martin is also the incumbent County Commissioner for District 2.

"I like my job [as County Commissioner]. I try my best every day to do the best that I can with the funds that we have available. Sometimes it's not enough, most of the times it isn't enough, but I have tried my best to do the best I can with what I've got," said Martin.

Scott Williams

Williams moved to Delaware County from California after serving more than 14 years in the military.

"I think that if I got the commissioner's job, I could change things. I've had experience of changing, but that's the decision of the people. I work for myself so if I get the job, I'd close my business," said Williams.

Hot Topics

OSU Educational Commissioner Certification

The opening question was a three-part question concerning the OSU Commissioner Certification via continuing education. The program aims to educated commissioners on their duties and responsibilities, as well as touching on the duties of county offices.

"I absolutely agree with continuing education. Your job never stop as soon as you get elected with the education part of it... You're always learning something. The OSU classes I've actually taken quite a few of these classes on budgeting, purchasing and open meetings act, to me it is a very good resource for any current commissioner or new commissioners and I have absolutely no problem if it was made a requirement to attend these classes and to get a certain number of these classes done each year. But they are very useful and very helpful and I think they are a must," said Martin.

Callihan agreed with Martin.

"I think any educational classes in any field is a must. I would definitely be willing to attend any classes and would like to know of any classes available to go along any lines of what the County Commissioners do or any county affiliation. I would definitely, definitely be an advocate for making it a requirement in the future for County Commissioners to attend the class or any class that would educate us or the commissioners in any field or any aspect of their job," said Callihan. "It should be done."

Williams agreed with the previous two candidates.

"Knowledge is everything in life. The more knowledge, the more you can get done. The classes, they should be required, all of them and any others that they come up with. Anything to help with the job to get further ahead," said Williams. "It needs to be mandatory."

Hampton echoed the previous sentiments.

"I've always been a student of the game. Continuing ed is something I am familiar with. In-service is something I am familiar with. Continuing ed and in-service has always been part of the game of any public servant, you have to be informed of the job you are trying to do. In addition, I would also encourage other commissioners to get civil rights training. We can use that civil rights training as leverage for Federal grants, you actually get preference points, when they score those Federal grants in Washington D.C. with your civil rights training," said Hampton.

Hampton also said that if elected he would like to meet with the accountant and auditors bi-monthly, not just when required.

Census Boundries

Another question asked the candidates plans to aid the number of roads and bridges under the supervision of the county are growing, particularly in District 2, due to the ever changing census numbers.

"I believe that District 1 will always going to have a better piece of the pie, just because of the amount of paved roads that they have. They don't have as many dirt roads. I believe that the lines need to be moved South and honestly, the bridges need to be the line, regardless of growth," said Callihan.

Callihan's plan would keep everything south of Eucha Bridge in District 3, everything north of Eucha Bridge, but south of Honey Creek Bridge in District 2 and everything north of Honey Creek Bridge in District 1.

"That's how I believe it should be split," said Callihan.

Williams agreed with Callihan on District 1 having the better roads.

"It needs to be squared up," said Williams. "To get them squared up, they'll probably never do it, but we can sure try. That's about all you can do. You have to try, you have to put the effort out to make it better... We just go a long ways off and we've got to do the best with what we've got."

Hampton spoke about the legal requirement of each county having three districts, based on population and about how taxes are not collected on land that is GRDA land, game refuge land, City of Tulsa land and more.

"There's nothing on the books how we have to distribute the monies. We know that there are more rural roads in the southern end of the district that the northern end of the district. The bridges are another aspect of that as well. There's not as many bridges on the north end as the south end either," said Hampton. "Even though there is a disproportionate amount of rural roads in the southern end to the northern end, does not mean we can't allocate additional funds towards the southern end roads than the northern end roads."

Hampton's plan would require all three Delaware County Commissioners to work together.

Martin says that re-districting is not an option because of the State law saying that all districts must be within 3 percent of the neighboring populous.

"The main thing in this county that has population around it is Grand Lake. About the only way you can keep District 2 and District 3 close to even with each other on road miles is to have both districts touch the lake. Eventually we're all going to end up touching the lake at some point," said Martin.

Martin says that right now there are approximately 14,000 people in both Districts 1 and 2, while District 3 has approximately 13,800 residents.

"The highway money can be distributed based on however the commissioners agree to distribute it. So right now, it's divided up by a third," said Martin.

County Commissioner Role and Focus

This question asked the candidates to define what each believes the role of the commissioner to be and what their focus in that role would be.

"There is a lot of different things you cover. You cover roads to the Sheriff calling you because the jail is flooding. It's extremely broad. A lot broader than most people think, I can tell you that. When it comes to doing the job though, you can't spend too much time focused on one aspect of it. Because if you spend too much time focused on one aspect of it, you forget about the other parts of the job. For the three of us, we divide and conquer. You have to have the other two commissioners doing their parts looking after other departments and stuff like that because it is too much for one commissioner to solely be responsible for keeping up with everything going on in the county," said Martin.

Martin says that is why the County Commissioners have a weekly meeting.

"That's the best way to do it. Have it spread out over all three of you when it comes to handling the duties and responsibilities of the County Commissioners. The only thing you'll handle solely on your own is just your road departments," said Martin. "Its a big job."

Callihan says this is exactly why he is running for commissioner.

"I feel like the road department is huge, but you've got to have the right people in place. You need a very good, trustworthy road foreman that will handle the roads on a day to day basis and report to you everyday. Morning and night or anytime there's a problem," said Callihan. "As far as the County Commissioner, you need to be over that, but huge that the county commissioner gets out there and hustles, tries to get money for the county. Whether it be your grants or working with people to get some development going in our area, we've got to get revenue up in Delaware County."

Callihan believes that the lower tax rate in the area will be an attraction to potential companies who might develop parts of the county.

"We've got to hustle and get it. It's out there," said Callihan.

Williams believes that the job is all about teamwork.

"You really can't focus on one [aspect], because it is a job. It's going to come down to teamwork between the commissioners and the people below and the other elected officials. If there ain't teamwork there, you're not going to accomplish nothing. You're going to be fighting each other. We don't have time to fight each other, we have to go forward. The money, like these guys are saying, you can come up with the money. You've just got to figure out the right options. You can get the grants, if they get qualified for them. But the commissioners themselves, that's what it's going to come down to is teamwork. Because teamwork is everything when you get this many people involved," said Williams.

"Done correctly, your County Commissioner is a real renaissance man. You've got to be able to find new money, you need to be one hundred percent transparent and be able to be disseminate that information to the public so they can understand themselves exactly what's going on," said Hampton. "You've got to be able to go after that money, you've got to be able to get that clearances to go to Washington D.C. to pitch to those people who have the discretionary funds and that is something I am willing to do."

Hampton says that it won't be easy or fun, pitching 20 times a day in 15 minutes intervals, but that it could be beneficial to the county.

About the Election

The Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, June 30. Because all four candidates are members of the Republican party, should one candidate win 50 percent or more of the vote, that candidate will win the election, however if no one candidate garners 50 percent of the vote, the Runoff Election between the top two candidates will be held on Tuesday, August 25, to determine the winner. The final day to register to vote is June 5.

To watch the forum, visit Delaware County Oklahoma Republicans on Facebook.