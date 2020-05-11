OKLAHOMA CITY — As Oklahomans social distance to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, many have been spending time fishing Oklahoma lakes and rivers.

Oklahoma Fishing TrailIn the month of April, the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department received six submissions for the Oklahoma Fishing Trail Grand Slam Challenge — the most of any month since the Oklahoma Fishing Trail launched. The department has also already received two submissions for the month of May.

Twenty-three anglers have now completed Grand Slam Challenge, including 12 in 2020.

“As we try to keep ourselves and our families safe, fishing is a wonderful way for us to all get out in the Oklahoma outdoors,” said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who is also Oklahoma’s Secretary of Tourism & Branding. “Whether it’s at the little pond behind your house or the lake at your nearest Oklahoma State Park, fishing lets us spend some time in nature while still practicing safe social distancing. And it’s a great way to spend quality time with your kids and teach them something new.”

To complete the Grand Slam Challenge, anglers must catch five different species of fish: bass, catfish, crappie, sunfish and a bonus fish of any species, such as a paddlefish or trout. They will need to snap photos of their catches and then visit FishinOK.com to fill out contact information and upload pictures of each fish. Those who complete the challenge will receive an exclusive Oklahoma Fishing Trail Grand Slam Challenge decal.

Oklahoma’s vast natural resources have long made it a paradise for anglers. The state has more miles of shoreline than the East and Gulf coasts combined. Lake Texoma and Grand Lake O’ The Cherokees are consistently named among the country’s top bass lakes by Bassmaster magazine. Grand Lake has twice hosted the Bassmaster Classic and was recently announced as the host lake for Major League Fishing’s tour championship in 2021.

In June 2019, the state launched the Oklahoma Fishing Trail as a joint initiative between the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. The trail highlights 38 of Oklahoma’s top fishing lakes and rivers and an additional 20 fishing experiences that are part of the Wildlife Department’s Close to Home Fishing Program. It is divided geographically into six loops.

For more information on the Oklahoma Fishing Trail and the Grand Slam Challenge, visit FishinOK.com.

Oklahoma Fishing Trail gear, including shirts, jackets and mugs, is available for order in the TravelOK store at ShopTravelOK.com.

Anglers who have completed the Oklahoma Fishing Trail Grand Slam Challenge

Ronald Burnett, Wheat Ridge, Colorado

Brandon Boyd, Porter

Peyton Cole, Norman

Gaberiel Davison, Muskogee

Damon Duck, Norman

Randall Gradwohl, Tulsa

Scott Hood, Broken Arrow

Clayton Huff, Newcastle

Dane Kaylor, Oklahoma City

Wesley King, Norman

Austin Lafave, Locust Grove

Robert L. Lillard, Duncan

Kevin Nunnelee, Ardmore

Mike Rogers, Ponca City

Jackson Ross, Tulsa

Colby Skelton, Bokoshe

Jaxson Snowden, Dover

Chris Squires, Norman

Skylar St Yves, Edmond

Joel Stewart, Edmond

Ed Trumbull, Grove

Luke Wisdom, Tulsa

Spencer Wood, Lawton

