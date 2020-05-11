The Shawnee Police Department responded to a shooting at 20 Red Rock Road and arrested two people involved on Saturday, May 9.

Cpl. Vivian Lozano, in a statement released Monday, May 11, said an altercation started between people in a vehicle and the residents of 20 Red Rock Road.

"During the altercation, multiple shots were fired from the residents. Devon Whitmire then drove his vehicle through the yard to run over the occupants of the residence," Lozano said.

After investigating, Lozano said officers arrested Whitmire, 20 on complaints of Domestic Assault and Battery, Kidnapping and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

In addition, Lozano said Kolten Hill, 24 and a resident of 20 Red Rock Road was arrested on complaints of Possession of a Firearm After Felony Conviction.

Lozano said the case is being sent to the District Attorney's office for review and consideration of additional charges.

