LeeAnn Wingo, age 70 of Shawnee, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, at Cooper Funeral Home and continue through service time.

Private graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 14, at Resthaven Memorial Park in Shawnee with Brother Larry Sparks officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

