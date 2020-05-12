OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt says he will veto two bills that decrease direct contributions to state retirement systems to offset roughly $112 million of an estimated $1.3 billion revenue shortfall in the upcoming year’s budget.

Saying he was “cut out” of the budget process, Stitt also criticized other parts of the fiscal year 2021 budget proposal crafted by state legislators.

Stitt said on Monday he will veto House Bill 2741 and House Bill 2742. Both bills cut by 25% funds the Legislature directly contributes to shore up four of the state’s pension systems.

Normally, the Legislature would contribute about $300 million annually into the Oklahoma Teachers’ Retirement System. HB 2741 would result in about $73 million less annually for the next two years, with that money being repaid over the next five years.

Similarly, HB 2742 would reduce direct contributions to retirement systems for police, firefighters and law enforcement by about $39 million annually for the next two years.

“I will not play a part in harming Oklahoma’s teachers,” Stitt said at a news conference.

He also cited a letter from Tom Spencer, executive director of the Teachers’ Retirement System, who urged the governor to veto HB 2741 because “it makes a big step backward” in shoring up the stability of that retirement system.

But legislative budget writers said that by vetoing these bills, funding for teachers and schools will take a hit. Both bills aimed to redirect funds into a common education account, known as the 1017 Fund.

“If those vetoes stand, there will be a $111.9 million cut to public education,” said Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah.

The Legislature can override a veto with a two-thirds majority in both chambers. The House approved both bills by a veto-proof margin, the Senate did not. But Thompson said he’s confident the Senate Republican caucus will rise to the occasion.

Oklahoma Education Association President Alicia Priest said Stitt’s actions fall short.

House Appropriations Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, disputed Stitt’s characterization that the Legislature “would rob” from the state’s retirement systems.

The Legislature started directly appropriating money to the state’s retirement accounts about 15 years ago to reduce the unfunded liability of the systems. That was back when Oklahoma’s retirement systems were some of most poorly funded systems in the nation.

Since then, the Legislature has appropriated about $6 billion into those accounts, with $4.1 billion going to the Teachers’ Retirement System, Wallace said.

The clash between Stitt and Republican leaders in the House and Senate appears to stem from larger disputes on the budget and federal funding the state received through the CARES Act.

On one hand, Stitt said his office was cut out of the budget process as legislators had to fill a $1.3 billion estimated revenue shortfall for next year. On the other hand, legislators have said they have been excluded from executive branch conversations about how Stitt intends to spend nearly $800 million in federal stimulus money to cover coronavirus-related expenses.

During the news conference, Stitt seemed to pine for the close relationship he had with the Legislature last year when he worked on the budget with leadership in both chambers. This year, however, “has been a very disappointing, contentious session,” he said.

“I would love to be part of those conversations with the Legislature,” Stitt said. “We’re better when we’re together.”

Stitt did not act Monday on the general appropriations bill, which is the backbone of the budget. He had until the end of the day Wednesday to sign or veto the budget.