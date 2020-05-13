Starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Community Health Shawnee Family Medical Center is providing curbside COVID-19 testing at 130 N. Broadway, Suite 300, in Shawnee.

Starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Community Health Shawnee Family Medical Center is providing curbside COVID-19 testing at 130 N. Broadway, Suite 300, in Shawnee.

Testing is open to public and does not require patients to be an established patient of clinic. Patients does not need to be showing symptoms in order to be tested.

Residents can call to schedule an appointment/testing time, if they choose.

Individuals experiencing at least one of the following symptoms can call (405) 395-0399, option 5, for an appointment:

• a new, dry cough that has developed in the last 2-14 days;

• new shortness of breath in the last 2-14 days;

• a new fever of 100.4 or higher in the last 2-14 days; or

• have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, over 65, have diabetes, high blood pressure, COPD, or other immunocompromised condition.

Individuals will be screened for symptoms and receive a telemedicine appointment with clinic provider prior to testing.

Testing is free and does not require insurance.