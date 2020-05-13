The local N2N Network is collecting canned goods/non-perishable items, and monetary donations through the month of May.

The local N2N Network is collecting canned goods/non-perishable items, and monetary donations through the month of May. The items are being gathered to benefit Gateway to Prevention and Recovery's patients/families and senior residents at the Aldridge senior-apartment building.

The goal of the resource is to help supplement Shawnee residents with food between trips to the Community Market of Pottawatomie County.

Drop off sites include Belfair of Shawnee senior-assisted living, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1723 Airport Drive; Brookdale Shawnee senior living, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3947 N. Kickapoo; and Heartland Home Health Care, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2802 N. Kickapoo.

For more information, call (405) 395-7574.