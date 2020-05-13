TIP OF THE WEEK

Cooking at home has become the norm for most people during the COVID-19 pandemic, but as trips to the grocery store have become limited or certain items have become more scarce, you might not have all your favorite ingredients to use to make your meals.

Here are a few workarounds from chef an TV host Bren Herrera for popular food substitutions:

- Barbecue sauce: 3/4 cup ketchup, 2 tsbp mustard and 2 tbsp brown sugar.

- Basil: Equal amount of mint bitters - vanilla or orange extract.

- Breadcrumbs: Crackers or nuts that have been crushed.

- Buttermilk: 1 tbsp lemon juice or vinegar and 1 cup regular milk. Let stand 5 minutes before using.

- Cornstarch for thickening: 2 tbsp flour for each 1 tbsp of cornstarch called for.

- Egg for baking: 1/4 cup applesauce.

- Flour (self rising): 1 cup all-purpose flour, 1 1/2 tbsp baking power, 1/2 tsp salt.

- Clove of fresh garlic: Equal amounts of fresh onion or 1/8 tsp garlic powder.

- Peanut butter: Add any nuts you have and a little oil to the food processor and blend until you have nut butter.

- Sour cream: Plain yogurt.

- Wine (red): Equal amount of grape juice or cranberry juice.

- Wine (white): Equal amount of apple juice or white grape juice.

EASY RECIPE

Bourbon Lime Chicken Tacos

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1/2 cup bourbon

1/2 cup fresh lime juice, plus 4 lime wedges, for serving

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

8 flour or corn tortillas

1 small onion, diced

1 small zucchini, cut into matchsticks (optional)

1 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 to 2 red Jalapenos thinly sliced (optional)

Steps

In a medium bowl, combine the bourbon, lime juice, honey, 1/4 cup of the olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper. Place the chicken breasts in a shallow baking pan and pour the marinade over them. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Remove the chicken from marinade, reserving liquid. Pat dry.

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the chicken and cook, flipping once, until cooked through and golden brown, about 10 minutes per side.

When the chicken is nearly done, add the reserved marinade, bring to a rapid simmer and cook, spooning the liquid over the chicken, until reduced to a thickened sauce.

Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice into 1/2-inch strips and toss in the reduced sauce. Serve with the tortillas, onion, zucchini (if desired), cilantro, jalapeno (if desired) and lime wedges.

DRINK

Chocolate milk for recovery

While most think of using a sports drink for replenishing nutrients after a workout, numerous studies have shown that chocolate milk equals or exceeds the performance of specially formulated recovery drinks. Chocolate milk has been found to have idea carbohydrate to protein ratios along with many essential nutrients and electrolytes to help the body replenish those lost during physical activity.

FUN FACT

Mastic gum

Ancient Greeks chewed a gum-like substance called “mastic” that came from the bark of a tree.

