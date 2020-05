Shawnee police responded to a shots fired call at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Cpl. Vivian Lozano, after they arrived officers determined several shots were fired at the residence of 147 S.Oak.

"There are no reported injuries during this incident. Investigators are actively processing the scene and collecting evidence. This is still an ongoing investigation," Lozano said.

Check back for updates.