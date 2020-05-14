At the end of June plans were set in place for the Knights Auto Club of Shawnee to host its 35th annual car show — but safety measures related to COVID-19 have stopped them in their tracks.

According to a Facebook post this week, the group has had to cancel this year's event.

“Our state and local rules are still not allowing a get-together such as our show, and we don’t know when these rules will change,” the post reads. “If the rules changed today it would be very difficult to put together a good show in a small amount of time.”

The group stated it has appreciated all the years of support and it hopes 2021 will become its biggest and best show ever.

“We promise to work hard to try to make it happen,” the post reads.

Reactions

Several residents offered condolences and/or suggestions for an alternative event.

Jimmy Wright posted, “I think that is the right decision even though it is heartbreaking.”

Doug Dauman said he knows it was a tough decision.

“I always enjoy this car show,” he said.

Monty Garner suggested making the show twice as big next year.

“What about a virtual car show?” Adam Ewing asked. “I’ve seen some racetracks do this in lieu of their pre-season meet-and-greet; it had a decent turnout online.”

Several others expressed a desire to see a cruise take the place of the show.

“Understood. You guys put on a great show and the venue is wonderful. I pray next year is truly the best,” Chris Thomas posted. “A cruise would be cool on a certain night for everyone and anyone to join, while yes, … keeping this dreaded social-distancing.”

Ryan Davis said, “Cruise the entire Shawnee square so folks can keep their social distancing, if desired.”

Kim Johnson and Lisa Hoover Carter agreed, saying a cruise would be great.

“We would like to do a cruise but we won’t do it because of the liability,” Knights Auto Club Chairman Buddy McCalister said.

It was a very hard decision to make, he said.

“Our plans are to wait until next year; we sincerely hope that next year we can have our biggest and best show ever,” McCalister said.

Typically set up at Boy Scout Park, the event boasts more than 200 entries each year.

Classic cars, trucks and custom hot rods compete for awards like best engine, best paint, best interior, Mayors choice, and Best of Show.

In all there are 35 classes with 1st and 2nd place awarded in each class.