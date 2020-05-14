Nonprofit Organization, Giving Incarcerated Females Truth and Support (GIFTS Charities Inc.) provided 58 pizzas for lunch for the staff of Mabel Bassett Correctional Center Wednesday, May 13.

According to G.I.F.T.S Charities board member Linda Odell, she, Chair of G.I.F.T.S Charities Virginia Brendle and volunteers June Williams and Connie Yates delivered the pizzas from Little Caesar's to the employees of Mable Bassett to show appreciation for all they do. .

Odell said G.I.F.T.S Charities has severed the correctional center for 20 years through a weekly mentoring program, educational opportunities and support for the inmates.