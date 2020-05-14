Glen Douglas Montgomery Sr., age 83, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at his daughters’ home in Topeka after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Glen Douglas Montgomery Sr., age 83, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at his daughters’ home in Topeka after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Family will receive friends on Friday, May 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. with the Rosary being prayed at 6 p.m. at Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 16, at 10 a.m. at Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, 2014 NW 46th St., Topeka, KS 66618. Burial with military honors will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery-Topeka.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion Post #400 and/or Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Contributions can be left or mailed to the funeral home.

To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit Glen’s memorial webpage at www.brennanmathenafh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.