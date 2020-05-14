The number of Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 related illnesses plummeted in the past six weeks even as hundreds more state residents tested positive for the disease.

The steep decline in hospitalizations was accompanied by a significant drop in the number of people requiring intensive care. On Monday, there were 83 patients in ICU beds in Oklahoma with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, down from 243 on April 1.

Oklahoma hospitals report patient numbers five days a week to the Oklahoma State Health Department. The numbers include confirmed cases and suspected cases, along with the number of patients in each category in ICU beds.

Many cities implemented shelter-in-place orders in late March, while Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered non-essential businesses to close and vulnerable populations to stay home.

On March 31, 562 people were hospitalized in Oklahoma. On Tuesday, that number was down to 218, with 93 in ICU; some days last week, they were below 200.

Oklahoma Health Secretary Jerome Loughridge said, “Gov. Stitt’s Safer at Home executive orders were intended to protect the most vulnerable and to dramatically slow the infection rate of COVID-19 for the purpose of building out hospital capacity and allowing the PPE supply chain to restabilize.”

Loughridge said the policies were successful but that people still should exercise caution and practice social distancing.

The Integris hospital system, one of the largest in the state, had 13 patients on Monday. Tim Pehrson, president and CEO of the Integris health care system, said Tuesday that the system probably had 40 to 50 COVID-19 patients at its peak, not counting suspected cases.

The measures taken to stay at home and practice social distancing helped, he said.

“We also know that we can handle the patients,” he said. “We’ve gotten better at how to use PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and we’re seeing some really positive results with things like convalescent plasma” and the drug remdesivir, he said.

“And the reason we sheltered in place as a state and as a country and as a world was not to eradicate the disease — that’s going to come through a vaccination. We did it so we could have health care available when people needed to come in.”

The state’s hospitalization numbers have defied statistical models developed in other states and in Oklahoma.

One closely watched model at the University of Washington medical school predicted in early April that Oklahoma would need close to 7,000 beds when hospitalizations peaked. The Oklahoma model predicted there would be 915 people hospitalized on April 21; there were 298 hospitalized that day.

The Stitt administration has relied on hospitalizations more than other factors as an indicator of the state’s readiness to reopen.

The number of positive cases has continued to rise, sometimes topping 100 per day, as testing has ramped up, so Stitt can’t point to declining cases as justification to reopen. However, the White House guidelines for reopening also allow for factoring in a declining rate of positive cases in terms of overall tests; that has dropped in recent weeks in Oklahoma.

The state, which began a partial reopening on May 1, is set to embark on Phase Two on Friday, allowing bars to reopen and activities to resume such as weddings and funerals with more than 10 people.

LaWanna Halstead, vice president for quality and clinical initiatives at the Oklahoma Hospital Association, said Tuesday, “I think we should be prepared to see cases go up.”

She said hospitals had risen to the challenge and proved they could handle patient care and prepare for a surge.

Hospitals still can’t get the critical equipment they order in a predictable time frame, but state government is in a better position to supply some, she said.

“I feel a lot better about it than I did a month ago,” she said.

Halstead said the stay-at-home orders had helped but that there was still uncertainty about the spread.

“There’s just so many things we don’t know about what’s going to happen with this virus,” she said.

Regarding the next phase of reopening, Pehrson said, “Will we have a slight uptick? Probably. Are we going to be able to handle it as a health system? Yes. And if it appears that we’re hitting triggers that would say that we’re not able to handle that, we have a system in place across the state to handle surges and we’ve got a system in place to go back to” shelter in place.

“I’m very cautiously optimistic. We have a lot of highly contagious diseases that we deal with every year. And if we live in fear, I think that’s the worst thing we can do. We can be cautious, we can be smart and we can continue to live. I think that’s really important.”