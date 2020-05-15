John Quigley

John Joseph Quigley, 59, of Bartlesville, died Sunday.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery directed by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Stumpff Funeral Home and family will receive guests at the funeral home from 3 — 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Dr. Leonard Thomas

Dr. Leonard Kent Thomas, 80, of Bartlesville, died May 6. A public viewing will be held from 3 — 5 p.m. Sunday at Stumpff Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be May 19. A Public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Evann Jones

Evann Jones, 71, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday. Visitation will be from 2 — 5 p.m., May 15, at Stumpff Funeral Home May 15, 9 a.m. — 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. Sunday. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel. Services have been entrusted to Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Lois Morgan

Lois Irene Morgan, 84, Bartlesville, died Tuesday. Services are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Sue Glasgow

Sue Glasgow, 70, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Rose Hill Cemetery in Oklahoma City. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel.

Frances Pearson

Frances R. Pearson, 91, died Wednesday. Arrangements will be announced by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Richard Spears

Richard J. Spears, 45, of Broken Arrow, died Wednesday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.