The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County court records:


Bartlesville Police Department


May 8


• Patricia Ann Marchant, 47, charged with possession of stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia.


• Frank H. Vogler, 48, charged with all other larceny, possession of stolen property, fraud-illegal use of credit card or debit card and possession of controlled dangerous substance.


May 9


• Kacey Leon McClendon, 33, charged with false impersonation, possession of controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia.


May 10


• Krystal Dawn Hawes, 40, charged with intoxication.


May 11


• William Earl Avery, 42, charged with violation of protective order.


• Steven Phillip Ballard, 35, charged with threat to bomb.


• Kyle Wayne Jackson, 29, charged with possession of stolen property and burglary-no forced entry residence.


Washington County Sheriff’s Office


May 11


• Casey Ryan Black, 31, charged with larceny from building.