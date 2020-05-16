Sheriff Scott Owen reports that strict protocols at the Washington County Detention Center have paid off, as no one who works or who is an inmate at the facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

At the onset of changes due to COVID-19, the detention center implemented new protocols after consulting and cooperating with the county Board of Commissioners, local and state offices of Emergency Management and the local Washington County Health Department.

New procedures called for isolating new intakes in order to check temperatures, filling out Oklahoma State Department of Health COVID-19 health questionnaires, and wearing personal protective equipment as needed.

Additionally, any in-custody prisoners who were deemed high risk or in the compromised health category by medical staff were given a medical release on their own recognizance through an agreement with the District Attorney’s Office and District Court.

“Jail population was reduced as much as possible through own recognizance or appropriate bonds. Citations have been and are being issued in lieu of an arrest,” Owen said. “Our current population is averaging 120 to 130 where prior to this the average was in the 140 to 160 range. The facility has a capacity of approximately 240.”

In addition, an isolation pod was reserved for any inmates not qualifying for an own recognizance or medical release bond who exhibited any health symptoms possibly related to COVID-19. Owen added that six inmates were isolated and, of the six, two met the criteria for COVID-19 testing. All tests came back negative

The new procedures also involved the detention staff.

Officers are temperature-checked prior to entering the facility and the beginning of each shift, and any officers with fever or cold/flu-like symptoms are sent home until they are clear of symptoms.

Deep cleaning of the entire facility was initiated with disinfectant. This procedure remains in place and will throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Deep cleaning includes commonly touched surfaces such as door handles, handrails, and floors. Additionally, hourly disinfecting of high-traffic areas/surfaces,” Owen said, adding that detention staff and trustees are wearing masks and rubber gloves during the performance of their duties.

Other gear is available as needed such as protective gowns, face shields and full containment suits.