Louella Joy (Harman) Hurst, 80, of Shawnee, Oklahoma, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 in an Oklahoma City hospital.

Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, in the chapel of Walker Funeral Service with Rev. Kurt Beauford officiating. Burial will follow in Tecumseh Cemetery.

Louella was born Sept. 17, 1939, in Laramie, Wyoming, to Earl and Gladys Harman, and graduated from Hermiston High School in Hermiston, Oregon. On April 19, 1958, she married Allen E. Hurst.

Besides being an excellent homemaker, Louella was a skilled seamstress, crocheter, lawn caretaker, and hairstylist. She was always doing benevolent, caring things to meet others’ needs.

Louella was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Gladys Harman; brothers, Earl, Leonard (Tiny) and Leslie Harman; and sisters, Betty Scovel and Judy Ness.

She is survived by her husband Allen E. Hurst; sons: Clifford (Sandra) Hurst and Bruce Hurst; daughter: Sheryl (Ed) Angala; grandchildren: Jeremy Tew, Khristina Tew Graham, Ashlynn Hurst Edwards, Micah Hurst, Hannah Hurst Dowdy, Andrew Hurst; great-grandchildren: Ethan and Brayden Walters, Evan Graham, Hayden and Scarlett Tew; Nadia, Tristan, Troy, and Taner Edwards; Sydney, Lincoln, Declan Hurst; Alexander, Naomi, Esther Dowdy; nieces and nephews: Debbie Houghton, Wanda Stephens, Lewis Ness, Mitzi Mayes, Rex Harman, Delena Harmon; and lifelong friends: Janelle James, Marcene Newton, and Janice McCalip.