The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a teenager from Shawnee died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle accident in north Shawnee.

The fatality collision occurred about 2:30 a.m. on North Harrison Ave. and Moccasin Trail Road, approximately 1 mile east of Shawnee in Pottawatomie County, the OHP said.

A 2011 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Landon Elliott, 18, was traveling westbound on Moccasin Trail, the patrol reported.

Troopers working the scene said the driver failed to yield at the stop sign and continued westbound across all lanes of North Harrison Ave. before going over the curb, through the ditch and striking multiple trees.

The vehicle then rolled for an unknown number of times, ejecting the driver, and coming to rest on the driver’s side. Although troopers noted the accident occurred about 2:30 a.m, the report shows the vehicle and driver were located at approximately 10:19 a.m. Sunday.

Elliott was pronounced dead at the scene by REACT EMS paramedics. The OHP reported no passengers.

Elliott’s condition at the time of the accident is listed as being under investigation; cause of the collision is listed as unsafe speed. Seat belts were equipped and in use, the patrol noted.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Eric Stacy, who was assisted by Trooper Trevor Flanagan, Lt.Clayton Fredrickson, as well as the Shawnee Fire Department and REACT.