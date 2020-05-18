Prom, baseball games, track meets, chatting with friends between classes in the hallways, and the pomp and circumstance surrounding high school graduation. These are just a few of the things that high school seniors across the nation are missing out on this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But one local community was determined to make its students’ graduation a memorable experience. Commencement for the Dewey High School Class of 2020 was held Friday evening in front of the school.

“The Class of 2020 has been a special group to us since entering the ninth grade,” said Dewey High School Principal Brent Dugger. “This class has excelled in a variety of areas. They have achieved at high levels scholastically, athletically and within our fine arts and FFA programs.

“I am confident that this class of Bulldoggers will achieve great things,” he added. “They possess many intangible characteristics that will lead them to success.”

The drive-through-style graduation honored each student as they received their diploma and posed for a photograph in their cap and gown. “Pomp and Circumstance” played over the speakers as the students were ushered out and back into vehicles in front of the school. The festivities continued with a parade of vehicles filled with the graduates and their families.

This year’s graduating class boasted eight valedictorians who pre-recorded their addresses, which were then broadcast on local television after the last graduate walked across the stage.

Before the ceremony started, some of the valedictorians talked about their school year.

•John Newland said the virus impacted his year “for the better” because he only had to take two classes and he was able to stay home and “hang out with his family more.”

• Jayce Guilfoyle said her most memorable moment was homecoming.

“I was the senior attendant this year and my twin sister, Jayme, was the queen, so we were in it together,” she said.

The changes to the school year did cause her to miss out on things she had looked forward to experiencing.

“As someone who was really living through senior year, like making as many memories as I can, we didn’t get to do track season, and I am the track manager. I was bummed about that because my twin sister Jayme was going to defend her state title, so I was excited to see her season” Guilfoyle said. “I was looking forward to going to baseball games and going to prom. I’m in yearbook, so we had a hard time figuring out how we were going to finish the end of the book, because we were missing out on all this stuff.

“At the end of the senior year, I feel like that’s when everyone really comes together with the senior skip day and senior prank, so us not getting to do that is sad,” she said.

“But mostly the final times together, we are just missing out on the final good-bye.”

• Kaylee Rolph said her most memorable moment of this school year was being selected as valedictorian.

“We are a tight-knit group, so being selected to represent my class was a really big honor for me,” she said.

The pandemic affected her senior year negatively, but she also believes it made them stronger as a group.

“Although we were separated by distance, we were able to keep the community going,” she said.

And the local community was out in full force Friday night as many people turned out to cheer on the Dewey High School Class of 2020.