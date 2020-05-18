Margaret Ann “Peggy” Schnakenberg, 69, a longtime Miami resident passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020

At Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Peggy was born on October 26, 1950 in Miami to Hank and Betty (Furnish) Dembinski. She graduated from Miami High School with the class of 1968. She married her love of Thirty-Nine years Allen Schnakenberg on January 4, 1981. Peggy worked at Umicore for twenty-three years as a lab tech. She and Allen were members of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Miami. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed being with her grandkids. Mrs. Schnakenberg was preceded in passing by her parents Hank and Betty Dembinski.

Survivors include her husband Allen Schnakenberg of the home, her sons Chris Jones and his wife Stephanie of Clinton, Oklahoma, Todd Schnakenberg and his wife Jennifer of Cedar Park, Texas, two brothers Marty Dembinski of Miami and David Dembinski and his wife Virginia of Norman, a sister Janie Watts and her husband Guy of Zena and her grandchildren, Alex Jones, Nate Jones, Vince Jones and Karaline Schnakenberg.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami from 6 until 8 p.m.

Services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church with Reverend Dwight Moeller officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairland Lutheran Cemetery under the care of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami.

The family has asked that memorial contributions be made in Peggy’s name to the Mount Olive Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.

Friends and family may send the family notes of encouragement by viewing Mrs. Schnakenberg’s Tribute Page at www.brown-winters.com.