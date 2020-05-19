Pleasant Grove Elementary School announced its awards for 2019-20.

First grade

Awards for excellence in reading went to: Finn Birney, Kaylee Carr, Brantly Deardorff, Michael DeRemer, Elijah Gonzalez, Brooklyn Harryman, Kyree Lamnbert, La’Nae Lena, Peightyn Little, Alaina Lynam, Bella Manley, Josias Noteware, Conner Riley, Serynatie Smith, Ashur Spoon, Mackenzie Stephens, Julian Tsotaddle, Madeline Wascher and Blissly Watson.

Awards for excellence in math went to: Kaylee Carr, Carter Hailey and Blissly Watson.

Award for excellence in math facts went to: Serynatie Smith.

Award for excellence in social studies went to: Josias Noteware.

Award for excellence in science went to: Brantly Deardorff.

Award for excellence in spelling went to: Finn Birney, Kaylee Carr, Brantly Deardorff, Syniah Grayson, Brooklyn Harryman, Kyree Lambert, La’Nae Lambert, Peightyn Little, Alaina Lynam, Bella Manley, Conner Riley, Serynatie Smith, Tristan Smith, Ashur Spoon, Mackenzie Stephens, Madeline Wascher and Blissly Watson.

AR rockstars were Kaylee Carr and Makenzie Stephens.

Second grade

Awards for excellence in spelling went to: Vincil Banks, Liam Birney, Brianna Boyles, Ava Childers, Misaac Roscoe Hurst, Addyzen Hyde, Devi Johnson, Maliyah Johnson, Ta’Laysia Kennedy, Clarissa Lena, Drayvon Medel, Saniah Nash, Devyn Petterson, Lacey Stephens, Caetryn Walls, Khloe Wendt and Aaron Wolf.

Awards for excellence in reading went to: Vincil Banks, Liam Birney, Braylon Blackburn, Ava Childers, Blue Greenwood, Addyzen Hyde, Devi Johnson, Maliyah Johnson, Ta’Laysia Kennedy, Drayvon Medel, Devyn Patterson, Ka’leeah Rezentes, Chulve Roubidoux, Lacey Stephens, Khloe Wendt and Aaron Wolf.

Awards for excellence in phonics went to: Vincil Banks, Liam Birney, Ava Childers, Blue Greenwood, Misaac Roscoe Hurst, Addyzen Hyde, Maliyah Johnson, Drayvon Medel, Saniah Nash, Devyn Patterson, Ka’Leeah Rezentes, Chulve Roubidoux, Lacey Stephens, Caetryn Walls and Khloe Wendt.

Awards for excellence in math went to: Vincil Banks, Liam Birney, Braylon Blackburn, Ava Childers, Blue Greenwood, Misaac Roscoe Hurst, Addyzen Hyde, Maliyah Johnson, Ta’Laysia Kennedy, Drayvon Medel, Devyn Patterson, Lacey Stephens and Caetryn Walls.

Awards for excellence in science went to: Vincil Banks, Liam Birney, Ava Childers, Blue Greenwood, Misaac Roscoe Hurst , Addyzen Hyde, Devi Johnson, Maliyah Johnson, Ta’Laysia Kennedy, Drayvon Medel, Saniah Nash, Devyn Patterson, Blas Ramos, Chulve Roubidoux, Lacey Stephens, Caetryn Walls and Aaron Wolf.

Awards for excellence in social studies went to: Vincil Banks, Liam Birney, Braylon Blackburn, Ava Childers, Blue Greenwood, Misaac Roscoe Hurst, Addyzen Hyde, Devi Johnson, Ta’Laysia Kennedy, Clarissa Lena, Drayvon Medel, Devyn Patterson, Blas Ramos, Ka’Leeah Rezentes, Chulve Roubidoux, Lacey Stephens, Caetryn Walls, Diesel Wascher, Khloe Wendt and Aaron Wolf.

Students who made their AR goals all year are: Vincil Banks, Liam Birney, Braylon Blackburn, Brianna Boyles, Ava Childers, Blue Greenwood, Misaac Roscoe Hurst , Addyzen Hyde, Devi Johnson, Maliyah Johnson, Ta’Laysia Kennedy, Clarissa Lena, Drayvon Medel, Saniah Nash, Devyn Patterson, Blas Ramos, Ka’Leeah Rezentes, Chulve Roubidoux, Lacey Stephens, Caetryn Walls, Diesel Wascher, Khloe Wendt and Aaron Wolf.

Student with the most AR points for the year was Addysen Hyde with 49.9 points.

Citizenship award went to: Vincil Banks and Devyn Patterson.

State superintendent achievement in reading went to: Vincil Banks, Liam Birney, Braylon Blackburn, Brianna Boyles, Ava Childers, Blue Greenwood, Misaac Roscoe Hurst , Addyzen Hyde, Devi Johnson, Maliyah Johnson, Ta’Laysia Kennedy, Clarissa Lena, Drayvon Medel, Saniah Nash, Devyn Patterson, Blas Ramos, Ka’Leeah Rezentes, Chulve Roubidoux, Lacey Stephens, Caetryn Walls, Diesel Wascher, Khloe Wendt and Aaron Wolf.

Third grade

Science awards went to: Mason Ataddlety, Kolten Osterhout, Lexi Spoon and Kingston Tramble.

Award for cursive went to: Mason Ataddlety.

Award for most improved reader went to: James Hooks.

Award for social studies went to: Hayven Huntington, Eliana Shields, Saraya Smith, Lexi Spoon and Kasius Venable.

Award for math went to: Hayven Huntington, Eliana Shields, Saraya Smith, Lexi Spoon, Kingston Tramble and Kasius Venable.

Award for math facts went to: Bentley Jones, Lakya Riley, Eliana Shields and Lexi Spoon.

Award for language went to: Hayven Huntington, Eliana Shields, Khloe Smith, Saraya Smith, Lexi Spoon, Amilya Swaggerty, Kasius Venable and Amiya Wise.

Award for spelling went to: Hayven Huntington, Khloe Smith, Saraya Smith, Lexi Spoon, Kasius Venable, Tatam Washington and Amilya Swaggerty.

Award for reading went to: Hayven Huntington, Khloe Smith, Sarya Smith, Lexi Spoon, Amilya Swaggerty and Hermione Tiger.

Award for artist of the classroom went to: Mason Ataddlety.

Award for most creative went to: Isabella Fittler.

Award for most athletic went to: Zayden Foreman.

Award for best behaved went to: Alexis Lebo.

Award for hard worker went to: Savannah Reynolds.

Award for most improved student went to: Amiya Wise.

Fourth grade — Motley

Spelling awards went to: Delila Alber, Zoey Davis, Mary Jane Jones, Adrianya Ortega, Winter Pecore, Aiden Pratt and Elias Shields.

Reading awards went to: Athaya Haymond, Mary Jane Jones and Elias Shields.

Language awards went to: Zoey Davis, Athaya Haymond, Mary Jane Jones, Adrianya Ortega, Gwen Osterhout, Aiden Pratt, Elias Shields and Princess Squire.

Math awards went to: Mary Jane Jones, Adrianya Ortega, Gwen Osterhout and Elias Shields.

Math fact master multiplication award went to: Tristin Sherman.

Social studies award went to: Athaya Haymond, MaryJane Jones, Gwen Osterhout, Tristin Sherman, Elias Shields and Princess Squire.

Science award went to: MaryJane Jones.

Fourth grade — Mullennex

Most improved awards went to: Taj-ah Haumpy and Eco Roubidoux.

Reading awards went to: Austin Huddleston and Nathias Vicks.

Language award went to: Austin Huddleston.

Spelling awards went to: Taj-ah Haumpy, Austin Huddleston, Nathan Long, Joseph Ortiz, Kieyah Tanyan, Nathias Vicks, Conner Taylor and Nevaeh Wolf.

Math awards went to: Austin Huddleston, Nathan Long and Nathias Vicks.

Science awards went to: Jacqueline Gonzalez, Austin Huddleston, Kieyah Tanyan and Nathias Vicks.

Social studies award went to: Austin Huddleston.

Fourth grade — Adair

Math awards went to: Alexis Birney, Jacob Brookshire, Jeremiah Skaggs, Sean Pratt, Aiyana Wise and Jasmine Petty.

Science awards went to: Alexis Birney, Emmaleigh Chittum, Julian Davis, Mi’Ana Willhoite and Brody Spoon.

Social studies awards went to: Alexis Birney, Jeremiah Skaggs, Isaiah Deatherage and Jacob Brookshire.

Most improved in math awards went to: Ahachumby Robidoux, Eric Streater and Sihrah Lee Dunn.

Fifth grade — Macy

Epic Finished Book award to the top 5/10 readers went to: Caitlin Alderson with 71 books, Emmaleigh Chittum with 26 books, Sean Pratt with 25 books, Ahachumby Roubidoux with 22 books, Kyree Alexander with 19 books, Tryson Nash with 12 books, Kenzie Hardin with 11 books, Jeremiah Skaggs with 11 books, Jasmine Petty with nine books, Savanah Switch with seven books, Alexis Birney with five books, and Karmalea Howell with four books.

Reading class awards went to: Emmaleigh Chittum in first place and Kenzie Hardin in second place.

Reading class awards went to: Alexis Birney and Brody Spoon in first place, both with perfect 100s, and Mi’ana Willhoite in second place.

Language awards went to: Aiyanah Wise, Sean Pratt, Emmaleigh Chittum, Alexis Birney, Kenan Tyner and Savanah Switch.

Keyboarding award went to: Sean Pratt.

Social studies awards went to: Aiyanah Wise, Sean Pratt, Emmaleigh Chittum and Kyree Alexander.

Most improved students were: Kyree Alexander, Sihrah’Lee Dunn and Kenan Tyner.

Fifth grade girls computers awards went to: Caitlin Alderson, Kyree Alexander, Alexis Birney, Emmaleigh Chittum, SihrahLee Dunn, Tywashawn Favors, Kenzie Harden, Karmalea Howell, Ciera Manley, Melinda Ortiz, Jasmine Petty, Mi’ana Willhoite, Ahachumby Roubidoux, Savannah Switch, Mia Tanyan and Aiyana Wise.

Sixth, seventh and eighth grades

Award for eighth grade pre-algebra went to: Xavier Going.

Awards for eighth grade science went to: Xavier Going, Josh Gomez, Corbin Tollison and Ezra Wind.

Awards for seventh grade math went to: Zawzee Banks, Terayana Soap and Stephen Wickerd.

Awards for seventh grade science went to: Destiny Cheatham, Coryne Venable and Stephen Wickerd.

Awards for sixth grade math went to: Darius Cheatham, Isabela Garza, Rachael Jones, Aanyiah Lambert, Hannah Phillips, Daley Rice, Jakaila Hurst Roscoe, Aidon Siquieros, Aiden Tollison and Mahayla Trevino.

Awards for sixth grade science went to: Emma Becker, Darius Cheatham, Isabela Garza, Aanyiah Lambert, Sammy Long, Hannah Phillips, Daley Rice, Jakaila Hurst Roscoe, Aidon Siquieros, Mahayla Trevino and Kevin Tyner.

Awards for sixth grade geography went to: Darius Cheatham, Isabela Garza, Vaschti Harjo, Rachael Jones, Aanyiah Lambert, Sammy Long, Hannah Phillips, Daley Rice, JaKaila Hurst, Aidon Siqueiros and Mahayla Trevino.

Awards for seventh grade geography went to: Zawzee Banks, Destiny Cheatham, Maliq Jones, Terayana Soap, Meranda Switch, Coryne Venable and Stephen Wickerd.

Awards for eighth grade history went to: Montez Dent, Xavier Going, Jessica Nitz, Corbin Tollison, Day Whitehawk and Jadyn Wilson.

Awards for sixth grade girls computers went to: Emma Becker, Kendra Chaney, Isabela Garza, Alivia Grass, Vaschti Harjo, Rachael Jones, Aanyiah Lambert, Sammy Long, Zoey Nitz, Hannah Phillips, Daley Rice, JaKaila Hurst and Mahayla Trevino.

On the principal's honor roll were: Delila Alber, Jaylen Alexander, Eliana Banks, Braylon Blackburn, Brianna Boyles, Jacob Brookshire, Destiny Cheatham, Emmaleigh Chittum, Chevy Cole, Zoey Davis, Michael Deremer, Xavier Going, Joshua Gomez, Elijah Gonzalez, Rexley Hailey, Pbena Haumpy, Devi Johnson, Maliyah Johnson, Clarissa Lena, Alaina Lynam, Saniah Nash, Josias Noteware, Gwendalyn Osterhout, Kolten Osterhout, Winter Peacore, Aiden Pratt, Sean Pratt, Blas Ramos, Savannah Reynolds, Daley Rice, Jakaila Roscoe-Hurst, Ahachumby Roubidoux, Chulve Roubidoux, Tristin Sherman, Aidon Siqueiros, Jeremiah Skaggs, Khloe Smith, Tristan Smith, Terayana Soap, Brody Spoon, Princess Squire, Andrew Swaggerty, Savanah Switch, Kingston Tramble, Julian Tsotaddle, Kenan Tyner, Kevin Tyner, Kasius Venable, Nathias Vicks, Caetryn Walls, Diesel Wascher, Khloe Wendt, Daybreann Whitehawk, Marcus Wickerd, Stephen Wickerd, Aiyana Wise, Aaron Wolf, Nevaeh Wolf and Ashtyn Younger.

On the superintendent's honor roll were: Vincil Banks, Alexis Birney, Finn Birney, Liam Birney, Kaylee Carr, Ava Childers, Jaelynn Crawford, Julian Davis, Brantly Deardorff, Syniah Grayson, Blue'lee Greenwood, Carter Hailey, Brooklyn Harryman, Athaya Haymond, Christien Hill, Austin Huddleston, Hayven Huntington, Addyzen Hyde, Maryjane Jones, Ta'laysia Kennedy, Kyree Lambert, Lanae Lena, Peightyn Little, Samantha Long, Bella Manley, Drayvon Medel, Devyn Patterson, Hannah Phillips, Ka'leeah Rezentes, Conner Riley, Misaac Roscoe-Hurst, Eliana Shields, Elias Shields, Saraya Smith, Serynatie Smith, Ashur Spoon, Lexi Spoon, Lacey Stephens, Mackenzie Stephens, Amilya Swaggerty, Madeline Wascher-Hohe and Blissly Watson.