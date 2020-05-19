Shawnee City Commissioners have approved a resolution to acquire around 50 more easements along one of the city's main streets through eminent domain as plans for the construction/expansion of the south end of Kickapoo (Kickapoo Spur to Farrall) get underway.

Shawnee City Commissioners have approved a resolution to acquire around 50 more easements along one of the city's main streets through eminent domain as plans for the construction/expansion of the south end of Kickapoo (Kickapoo Spur to Farrall) get underway.

Declaring it to be a matter of public necessity, the board unanimously OK'd the item during Monday's meeting.

“We have been working through a right-of-way process on Kickapoo for the new construction from the Spur to Farrall Street,” Shawnee City Manager Chance Allison said during the video conference. “As of today (Monday), we have secured about two-thirds of the property easements and right-of-ways that we'll need.”

Allison said.

The resolution has about a third of the properties left, which is about 50 properties, he said.

“We're working through negotiations first,” he explained. “If negotiations fail, we'll move to condemnation on these.”

He said having the resolution will authorizes the city to work through the eminent domain process in the event negotiations fail.

“As far as (revealing specific) addresses go(es), these are all sealed and not subject to open record,” Allison said. “Since these are all negotiations that could potentially move to litigation, they are not open information under the Freedom of Information Act,” he said.