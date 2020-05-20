Local performers are itching to get back on stage after nearly two months of canceled productions and empty auditoriums. As the performing arts community explores new ways for the show to go on, the Ardmore Little Theatre has created a way for individuals to sing and perform from the comfort of their homes.

Ardmore Little Theatre’s Sound of Talent, an online talent show, kicked off at the beginning of this week. ALT Board President Carl Clark said the talent show will be done completely online, with video auditions being accepted until midnight on Thursday, May 21.

To enter the competition, participants will need to provide a video recording of themselves or a group of less than five people singing a song of their choosing. All performers must be 18 or older with a limit of one entry per participant or group.

Recordings must be made after May 18, the launch date of the competition, and may not be longer than 90 seconds in length. Performers are encouraged to create their submissions from the safety of their homes and recordings must demonstrate safe social distancing practices.

The ALT talent judges will determine the top 12 entries to be entered into the competition and then featured online for rounds one and two of the talent show.

During each round contestants will submit a new video showcasing their vocal skills and voice.

“The Facebook audience will vote on contestants to get into the competition on the first two rounds of the competition but then the final decision will be made by the judges who are professionals in the entertainment industry,” Clark said.

The competition judges will select the winners from the semifinal and final rounds and will award winners with tickets, merchandise and cash prizes. In the event of a tie, the Facebook audience will vote to determine the winner.

Judges are being announced throughout the week with Chicago native Tim King named as one of the judges on Tuesday. King is known as the bassist and founding member of the hard rock band SOiL.

The prize for first place is $200 cash, a “swag bag” and two tickets to an ALT production. The second place winner will receive a $100 cash prize with a “swag bag” and two tickets to an ALT production.

Contestants in the online talent show will be judged based on technical skill, stage presence, quality of performance and entertainment value. Any submissions that have voice modifications will be disqualified.

Finalists may also be invited to perform before a live audience at an ALT event when the theatre reopens later this summer. Clark said ALT is working to find ways to have audiences return to the theatre for a production by July, 2020.

“We’re going to do anything that we can to minimize the problem,” Clark said. “Make sure that everybody is masked and that they don’t have any symptoms when they come in and that they ask everybody to wash their hands.”

To submit an entry to the online talent show, upload your video and send it to altsoundoftalent@yahoo.com and tag the ALT Sound of Talent Facebook page in a post with your video.