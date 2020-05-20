The Class of 2020 was honored with an epic graduation parade last Friday evening, May 15, as their friends and families gathered on Main Street to watch the graduates drive down to receive their diplomas from Barnsdall School Board President Carl Kelley.

The graduating seniors drove down Main Street in a variety of vehicles including cars, trucks, Jeeps and even four-wheelers. The seniors decorated their vehicles with signs, and they were met with noisemakers, signs, flashing lights and a lot of cheering to celebrate their success. The Class of 2020 included 39 graduates, who have received over $465,000 in scholarships to attend college. Their future plans included joining the military, attending college, going to work on the pipeline and joining the workforce in other capacities. Congratulations to the Class of 2020, we are all so proud of you.

Thank you to the American Heritage Bank and the American Red Cross for giving scholarships to graduates. We are fortunate to have these two organizations in our community give scholarships to our seniors each year. Congratulations to Jessica Green, who received a $2,750 scholarship from the American Heritage Bank, and Chance McGill for receiving a $250 scholarship from the American Red Cross.

Last week also ended with the Barnsdall Elementary School teachers driving around town in a parade and waving at their students to mark the end of the school year. There were lots of students and families on the parade route, as they patiently waited to see their beloved teachers one last time before summer break.

Thank you to the Barnsdall PTO, which generously gave out Amazon gift cards to all teachers to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week. The teachers are so thankful for such an amazing PTO.

Oklahoma State University is offering engineering discovery days on Fridays during the summer break to students who will be in grades 9-12. The discovery days will provide high school students the opportunity to learn about all disciplines of engineering. The discovery days are to be held virtually on four Fridays in June and on July 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost of the program is $15 per student and includes a T-shirt. Mrs. Farber has added the link to Google Classroom and posted it on the school’s Facebook page. You can also register online at https://ceatpd.okstate.edu/node/164

The following dates list the specific discipline of engineering to explore:

2020 June 05 - Civil Engineering/Biosystems Engineering

2020 June 12 - Construction Engineering Technology/Mechanical Engineering Technology

2020 June 19 - Industrial Engineering and Management/Fire Protection and Safety Engineering Technology

2020 June 26 - Chemical Engineering/Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering

2020 Jul 10 - Electrical and Computer Engineering/Electrical Engineering Technology

Just a reminder, the Osage Nation Higher Education Scholarship application opened last week and will close June 15. The Cherokee Nation Scholarship is open and will also close on June 15. Students who will be concurrently enrolled or attending a postsecondary institution are eligible to apply. Students must submit their class schedule along with their transcript to the scholarship application.

This week marks the third week of the month, and the Barnsdall food pantries will be handing out food to anyone in need. The Lighthouse Family Worship Center will be having a mobile pantry, Wednesday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the Free Will Baptist Shirley Memorial Food Bank will be open on Saturday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.