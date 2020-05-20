Bobby Gene Jones, 80, beloved husband and father passed away on May 12, 2020.

Bobby was born Nov. 4, 1939, in Okemah, Oklahoma, to John and Ruby (Bohannon) Jones.

He married Lois Tracy Jones on Aug. 22, 1969. He was very proud to have celebrated their 50th anniversary together.

Bobby was a resident of Shawnee, and in the past he lived on a farm where everyone came to visit. He was a true craftsman and used his skills helping people, whether it was building something including two houses in his lifetime, yard work or sharing his opinion. Also, he enjoyed planting his garden every April, being outdoors and going to the gun range. Bobby retired as a machinist from AT&T after 32 years.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents Johnny and Ruby Jones, uncle Melvin and aunt Verna Chaffin, uncle Henry and aunt Lenny Bohannon, aunt Melba Landon, a granddaughter, Brandi Deann Hodge and a son-in-law, Darrell Gann.

Survivors include wife, Lois Jones; daughter, Cheri Lomax and husband Mark; son, Delwin Jones and wife Jeanine; Tangee Gann and significant other Richard; grandchildren, Richenda Hodge, Joshua Watts, Crystal Jones-Beaty, Zachary Watts, Tracy Jones, Bradley Hodge, Jesse Hodge Tiller, Mariah Brandle and Chana Self; 13 great-grandchildren; and many friends and family.

The funeral service honoring his life will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, at Parks Brothers Funeral Service Chapel - Prague. Interment will follow at Prague Cemetery, Prague.

A public viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, at Parks Brothers Funeral Service – Prague.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.parksbrothers.net.