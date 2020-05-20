The unexpected fall of a large tree at the northwest corner of Tucker and 10th Streets has removed any chance of future occupancy in the property's current structure. What's left of the house underneath a massive tangle of limbs and brush is soon to be scheduled for demolition by the city.

Shawnee City Planner Rebecca Blaine said though COVID-19 has put a damper on the city's timeline, she does have a demolition list that will happen in this fiscal year.

“I think if we can establish a little more normalcy, we will see those dealt with shortly,” she said this week.