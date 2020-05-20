A five-month joint drug investigation by numerous agencies culminated into several police raids Wednesday in Shawnee, including one at a Shawnee car lot business and another at a home in the Smoking Oaks neighborhood, officials said.

Neal Davis, a spokesperson for Pottawatomie County District Attorney Allan Grubb’s office, released information about the prescription bill distribution case Wednesday evening.

According to Davis, the investigation centered on the alleged prescription pill activities of Larry McVey and conspirators, with coordinated investigative efforts involving federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies.

“McVey and his conspirators are believed to have distributed tens of thousands of illegally obtained prescription Schedule II opioid pills over the course of the last three plus years,” Davis released about the probe.

Activities under investigation allegedly involved the use of McVey’s Used Cars, a business on East Highland Street near downtown Shawnee, he noted, as well as private residences, for distribution to local drug users, with activities involving Pottawatomie, Lincoln, Seminole and other surrounding counties.

Investigators believe this case involves tens of thousands of opioid pills being put on the streets of Shawnee and surrounding areas, Davis said, thereby putting hundreds of residents at risk of overdose and death.

As part of the probe, Davis said they believe multiple suspects obtained prescriptions from doctors throughout the state for the pills to be sold and distributed in local communities.

No other information or details about the case or the investigation were released Wednesday night, but it appears no formal charges have been filed and there was no information released regarding any arrests.

Watch for updates.