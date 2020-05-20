Coronavirus Pandemic

Technology helps with mental health treatments

These are uncertain times.

There are many unknown factors involving the COVID-19 virus. And there are the many unknown factors about the economy. Staying at home for long stretches can be stressful. Going out can be stressful.

Help in coping with the stress is more available than ever these days thanks to available technology and thanks to innovative leaders at Grand Lake Mental Health Center who started the process of putting a system involving virtual medicine into place five years ago to benefit Washington County and 11 additional counties in north central and eastern Oklahoma.

“One of the phenomena we have seen is generalized stress around a situation that most people had never considered possible,” Josh Cantwell, Grand Lake chief operating officer, said Monday. “It’s a sci-fi plot that we were placed in the middle of.”

A nonprofit mental health agency, Grand Lake serves clients in Washington, Craig, Nowata, Delaware, Kay, Mayes, Noble, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne and Rogers counties. The Bartlesville office is located at 700 S. Penn Ave.

In 2015, the center began providing iPads for some clients to access services. The use of iPads was expanded to provide the technology to police officers and hospitals, so first responders could confer with clinicians on how to help people in a mental health crisis when they showed up in the back of a squad car or in an emergency room. Now the technology that was being used by Grand Lake on an ever-expanding basis is allowing the agency to meet growing mental health needs during a global pandemic.

In addition to the technology it already had placed in the hands of people in its communities, Grand Lake Mental Health Center ordered thousands of additional iPads to help meet the needs of Oklahomans experiencing global pandemic stress. The needs of those who already were coping with mental illness, as well as those who are experiencing crisis for the first time under the COVID-19 stress, both are being met through the use of iPads that put them in touch with a wealth of mental health resources under Grand Lake’s umbrella.

Donation

Casey’s partners with Feeding America to help provide meals to children

Casey’s General Stores recently announced a partnership with Feeding America to provide a half million dollars over the coming year for COVID-19 relief within its 16-state footprint.

In Oklahoma, the donated funds include $5,000 to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma in Tulsa and $2,500 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City.

In addition to the cash donations to the food banks, the partnership will include volunteer efforts and additional in-kind food donations by Casey’s throughout the coming year, the company stated in a release

The ongoing pandemic has exacerbated food insecurity, putting America’s children at an even greater risk. Through the donations to Feeding America’s new COVID-19 Response Fund, Casey’s can help immediately get meals to kids and their families, according to the release.

“Joining forces with Feeding America is a natural reflection of how we live our purpose by being here for good. At Casey’s, we are at the heart of each community we serve, and our communities face a great need for food,” Darren Rebelez, CEO of Casey’s General Stores, said in the release. “This multi-faceted partnership allows us to help quickly provide meals in our communities while also creating a program for long-term support of youth and family hunger programs.”

Health

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 down dramatically in Oklahoma since March

By Chris Casteel

The Oklahoman

The number of Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 related illnesses plummeted in the past six weeks even as hundreds more state residents tested positive for the disease.

The steep decline in hospitalizations was accompanied by a significant drop in the number of people requiring intensive care. On Monday, there were 83 patients in ICU beds in Oklahoma with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, down from 243 on April 1.

Oklahoma hospitals report patient numbers five days a week to the Oklahoma State Health Department. The numbers include confirmed cases and suspected cases, along with the number of patients in each category in ICU beds.

Many cities implemented shelter-in-place orders in late March, while Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered non-essential businesses to close and vulnerable populations to stay home.

On March 31, 562 people were hospitalized in Oklahoma. On Tuesday, that number was down to 218, with 93 in ICU; some days last week, they were below 200.

Oklahoma Health Secretary Jerome Loughridge said, “Gov. Stitt’s Safer at Home executive orders were intended to protect the most vulnerable and to dramatically slow the infection rate of COVID-19 for the purpose of building out hospital capacity and allowing the PPE supply chain to restabilize.”

Loughridge said the policies were successful but that people still should exercise caution and practice social distancing.

The Integris hospital system, one of the largest in the state, had 13 patients on Monday.

