Outfielder Kade Self is ready to take his clutch abilities at the plate to Ohio University. The former Shawnee High School baseball standout had a team-leading .479 batting average in his only season at Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kansas. That season was abbreviated to 16 games after the COVID-19 pandemic derailed all play.

