Anna Maye Brewer Lucas “Ann”

Anna Maye Brewer Lucas “Ann”, age 70, passed away peacefully May 18th, 2020. While she might have lost her earthly battle with cancer, she ultimately won the war and is now rejoined with the family she had lost. She was born August 29th, 1949 in Morris, Oklahoma to G.T. and Dorothy Brewer. At the age of 20, she was married to her longtime friend and love Bobby E. Lucas Jr.

She made her home wherever that was, and the list was long because she loved to travel and explore. Prior to settling in Bartlesville, she had made a home in Georgia, South Carolina, Idaho, New Mexico and New Jersey.

While her favorite occupation was that of being a mother, sister, and spouse. She had worked previously as an office administrator, special needs coordinator, flight attendent school and co-owner with her sister, Jann at Brewers Clothing shop before she and Bobby started The CYLX Corporation in 1980.

She was fond of reminding those around her that you should “Always do the right thing and you’re never better than someone else”.

A verse that is reminiscent of her is “For our light, momentary affliction (this slight distress of the passing hour) is ever more and more abundantly preparing and producing and achieving for us an everlasting weight of glory [beyond all measure, excessively surpassing all comparisons and all calculations, a vast and transcendent glory and blessedness never to cease!],” 2 Corinthians 4:17

Mom was loved by everyone she met. She was passionate about her family. She supported them tirelessly defending them even if they were wrong, she went out of her way to help everyone, was always there to give advice, provided them with the knowledge to help in almost any situation. She explored the world with her family traveling to 50 states and over 20 countries. She never let life get in the way of an adventure. She also never gave up even towards the final rounds of the battle she was still fist-bumping and telling people she was still fighting. Mom was a searchlight in a time of darkness, so often she would provide the spiritual direction we all needed to hear to help us find our way out and into the light. She was a best friend in every sense of the word. Her wisdom will be missed but it is now embedded amongst the hundreds of people she met and her family. It’s with great sadness we have to stop hearing her words and receiving her hugs, but she is reunited with her dad, brother, and mother who she has missed so much too. We love you and look forward to the day when we can join her again. We can take solace in the pictures and memories of her we have and know they are ours for eternity.

Ann is survived by her husband Bobby Lucas Jr of Bartlesville, Ok. Her sons Pheland Lucas of Bixby, Ok, Rhett Lucas and his wife Bobbi Lucas of Skiatook, Ok. Her three grandchildren, Sawyer Guidry of Skiatook, OK, Laynie Lucas, and Alexis Lucas along with their mother Julie Luman of Bixby, Ok. Her sister Jann and her husband Pat Reddell of Missouri City, Tx. Her niece Dorie and her husband Don O’Shea of Missouri city. Her Nephew Ryan Reddell and his wife Dianna of Sumter, S.C. and her many great nieces, nephews and many cousins, her mother-in-law, JoAnne Lucas of Bartlesville and her sister-in-law, Leesa Kinsey of Bartlesville. She is preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Brewer and her father G.T. Brewer and a brother Ken O’ Daniel of Bartlesville.

Please join us celebrating her life at a graveside service Friday, May 22nd at 3:30pm at Memorial Park Cemetery, Bartlesville, OK.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made her memory to the Hopestone Cancer Support Center, 206 S.E. Frank Phillips Blvd., Bartlesville, Okla., 74003

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org