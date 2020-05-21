To celebrate the class of 2020 McLoud Public Schools is hosting a parade for its seniors May 22 at 7 p.m. in McLoud.

Due to concerns of COVID-19, the district canceled the seniors' graduation ceremony, but to maintain social distancing and celebrate the achievements of the class of 2020 the district will have a parade of cars that will go through the town.

The district encourages people to decorate their cars, lawns and poles to celebrate the seniors.

If there is inclement weather on the day of the parade then it will be rescheduled May 29 at 7 p.m.