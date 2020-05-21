At the northwest corner of Wallace and Harrison some new groundwork is underway. That location was formerly a Sonic Drive-In, and is technically where the original business (under that name) was operated for many decades.

At the northwest corner of Wallace and Harrison some new groundwork is underway. That location was formerly a Sonic Drive-In, and is technically where the original business (under that name) was operated for many decades.

Shawnee City Planner Rebecca Blaine said this week Sonic is building a new headquarters office building there.